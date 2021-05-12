Executive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4,211.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Broadcom by 33,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $440.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.75 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

