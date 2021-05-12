Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA stock opened at $342.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $228.30 and a twelve month high of $351.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.18 and a 200-day moving average of $315.28.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

