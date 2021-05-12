Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE DTE opened at $142.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day moving average is $127.00. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.13.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.