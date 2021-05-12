Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,967,000 after purchasing an additional 222,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,351,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD opened at $117.67 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $121.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.29.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

