Faceter Achieves Market Capitalization of $705,241.48 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $705,241.48 and approximately $2,425.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00084238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.84 or 0.01052866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00070367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00110640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,658.57 or 0.10257054 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter.

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.