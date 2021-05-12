Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $537.71 Average PT from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $537.71.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,547. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 354.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $487.06 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $337.04 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $511.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.45.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

