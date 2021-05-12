Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC) Trading Up 0.2%

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 227,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 763,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,033,000.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

