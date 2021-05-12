Falcon Minerals Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Falcon Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

FLMN stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $425.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.