Falcon Project Market Cap Hits $7.47 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $91,553.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Falcon Project alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00073414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.38 or 0.00553335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $108.57 or 0.00215801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.46 or 0.01193533 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00035355 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Falcon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.