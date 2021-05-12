Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

