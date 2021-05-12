Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Up 7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $45.22 and last traded at $45.16. 199,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,955,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

Specifically, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $741,700.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 270,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,522,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,873 shares of company stock worth $26,495,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.16.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.