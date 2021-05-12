FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 553.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,805. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -577.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of March 25, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 700 units worldwide.

