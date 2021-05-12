Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its target price upped by analysts at Roth Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 117.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Get Fathom alerts:

FTHM stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. Fathom has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.