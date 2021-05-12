Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

FRT stock opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $613,939,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,417,000 after acquiring an additional 355,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $13,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

