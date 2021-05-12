Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:FOE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 374,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,975. Ferro has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOE shares. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

