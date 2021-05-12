Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE FMO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

