Fiduciary Group LLC Invests $268,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.