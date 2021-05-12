Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC owned 0.29% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBND. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000.

NASDAQ:WBND opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $28.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

