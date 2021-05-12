Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to $12.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of FRRPF opened at $8.79 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

