Filecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $133.91 or 0.00247391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.45 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.99 or 0.00550516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00070562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003966 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $630.86 or 0.01165455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00033546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $488.83 or 0.00903083 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 70,592,575 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

