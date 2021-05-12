Financial Comparison: FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

FSD Pharma has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma N/A -111.76% -92.92% HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FSD Pharma and HEXO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 HEXO 3 5 4 0 2.08

HEXO has a consensus target price of $4.18, suggesting a potential downside of 36.65%. Given HEXO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HEXO is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FSD Pharma and HEXO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma $190,000.00 316.04 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.31 HEXO $60.46 million 13.35 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -6.86

FSD Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HEXO. HEXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FSD Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HEXO beats FSD Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders. It has license agreements with Epitech Group SpA.; and with Innovet Italia S.R.L. to develop veterinary drugs for the treatment of gastro-intestinal diseases in dogs and cats. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

