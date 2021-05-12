Financial Contrast: Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) & Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva (NYSE:WK) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Workiva and Autodesk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 3 4 0 2.57 Autodesk 2 5 13 0 2.55

Workiva presently has a consensus target price of $87.71, indicating a potential downside of 3.60%. Autodesk has a consensus target price of $301.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.64%. Given Autodesk’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Workiva.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Workiva and Autodesk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $297.89 million 15.15 -$48.13 million ($0.97) -93.80 Autodesk $3.27 billion 18.67 $214.50 million $1.50 184.95

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Workiva shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -19.34% -79.60% -8.56% Autodesk 11.74% -1,423.72% 8.61%

Risk & Volatility

Workiva has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autodesk beats Workiva on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. In addition, the company offers PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time; Revit software for building information modeling; and BuildingConnected, a bid-management solution. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

