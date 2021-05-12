Financial Contrast: PROG (NYSE:PRG) vs. Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) and PROG (NYSE:PRG) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Textainer Group and PROG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textainer Group $619.76 million 2.10 $56.72 million $0.96 26.85 PROG $3.95 billion 0.90 $31.47 million $3.89 13.58

Textainer Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROG. PROG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Textainer Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Textainer Group and PROG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textainer Group 9.70% 4.53% 1.10% PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Textainer Group and PROG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textainer Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 PROG 0 1 6 0 2.86

Textainer Group presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.91%. PROG has a consensus price target of $59.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.81%. Given Textainer Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Textainer Group is more favorable than PROG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Textainer Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of PROG shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Textainer Group has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROG has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PROG beats Textainer Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers. The Container Management segment manages a fleet of container for and on behalf of owners. The Container Resale segment consists purchases and leases or resells of containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions. The Vive segment provides second-look and revolving credit products to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending through private label and Vive-branded credit cards. It offers lease-purchase solutions through approximately 25,000 third-party point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce websites in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Draper, Utah.

