Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FINGF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Finning International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

FINGF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.83. 12,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556. Finning International has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

