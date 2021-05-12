Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FINGF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

OTCMKTS:FINGF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. 12,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556. Finning International has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

