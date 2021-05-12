Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$44.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.35.

Shares of TSE FTT traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.27. 388,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.08. The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. Finning International has a one year low of C$16.60 and a one year high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at C$919,884.70. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$45,650.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$895,767.54. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,667 shares of company stock worth $249,076.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

