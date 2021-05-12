First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.75 Million

Analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will post $155.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.30 million. First Interstate BancSystem reported sales of $162.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $630.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $631.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $641.95 million, with estimates ranging from $629.50 million to $654.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,229.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 800 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,750. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,471,000 after buying an additional 305,409 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 146,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth $4,083,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 569,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

