First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NASDAQ FCEF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. 3,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

