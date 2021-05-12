First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MCEF)

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of MCEF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.

