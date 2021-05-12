First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after buying an additional 1,039,274 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,976,000 after purchasing an additional 972,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after purchasing an additional 922,299 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 664,026 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,849,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

