Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

