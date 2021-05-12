Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Buys 500 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $565,086,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,837,000 after acquiring an additional 134,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,069,000 after acquiring an additional 199,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.54. 57,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,406. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,248.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $47.02.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.