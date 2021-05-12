Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $144.77. 139,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,614,538. The stock has a market cap of $200.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average is $140.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.