Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $22.07 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 3.0% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $22,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.87.

Shares of HD stock traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $322.66. 101,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,394. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.20 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.78. The company has a market cap of $346.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.