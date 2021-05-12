Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.6% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Danaher by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after acquiring an additional 412,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,048 shares of company stock worth $7,936,729 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $181.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.88. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

