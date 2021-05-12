Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.59% from the stock’s previous close.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.08.

Fiverr International stock opened at $176.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -410.60 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 2,229.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

