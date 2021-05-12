Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $280.00. The stock had previously closed at $167.18, but opened at $152.46. Fiverr International shares last traded at $170.55, with a volume of 5,310 shares.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.60 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

