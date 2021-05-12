Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after acquiring an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 18.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,733 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,331,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,783,000 after acquiring an additional 333,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 2,174 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total value of $932,602.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,109 shares of company stock valued at $80,379,673. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $300.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.58. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.13 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

