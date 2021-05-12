Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $204.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $146.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.56 and a 200 day moving average of $172.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.20 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

