Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 2,352 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.79. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $112.02.

