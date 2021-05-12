Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 348 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31.

