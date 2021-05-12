FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Position Decreased by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises about 3.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,730. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.60 and a one year high of $295.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.57 and its 200-day moving average is $270.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

