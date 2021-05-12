Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FND. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.95.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND stock opened at $105.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.61. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,218,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.