Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Raised to $43.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 237.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 621,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after buying an additional 437,723 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

