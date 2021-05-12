Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $124,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

