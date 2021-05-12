Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $60,000 in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth about $1,812,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

NYSE ASPL opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

