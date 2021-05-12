Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSTZ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,437.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan Diorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

