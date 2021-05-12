Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,705 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,134 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Fortinet stock opened at $206.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $212.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.47 and a 200-day moving average of $157.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.