Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Position Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Fortive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Fortive by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fortive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Fortive by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $124,173.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,390.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,886 shares of company stock worth $1,266,989 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

