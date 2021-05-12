Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino Sells 10,000 Shares

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $23,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Jean Severino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $29,800.00.

FORD stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Forward Industries worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

